By Cheyanne Makelki

Dear students of Trinity Western University,

To begin the new semester, we as the representative assembly of the Trinity Western University Student Association (TWUSA) have decided to update you with a progress report on our work behind the scenes in the fall semester. As in previous years, our aim is to continue providing you with the best services we can offer: events, coffee, printing, rentals, The Cube, Mars’ Hill Newspaper, Pillar Yearbook, etc. Our council agreed in September that we wanted to make this year remarkable for every student, however they choose to use the services we offer to the student body in general.

Like every job or student leadership position, no one knows what to expect before they begin. Likewise, when we began our roles with TWUSA at the beginning of the year, we were presented with the challenge of recovering from a sizeable deficit of $19,073 that had accumulated over the years. There are a few reasons behind the development of this deficit. One of the contributors we identified was the reduction of TWUSA’s student fee in around the year 2003 from approximately $73 to its current rate of $65 for full-time students. This reduction combined with general inflation has increased TWUSA’s general expenditures resulting in a considerable gap between what TWUSA needs to operate and sustain the quality of service and the actual financial resources. For instance, catering is one of the primary points of cost for TWUSA in putting on events. Inflation has caused a major increase in spending in this area since the student fee was lowered. The cost of general supplies for the office and events has also grown significantly. In addition to these financial challenges, TWUSA aims to continually find new ways to more effectively serve the student population. One avenue by which TWUSA has done this since the student fee was lowered was the addition of free coffee and printing to its repertoire of services. Coffee and paper both come at a cost, and with the increasing student population, it is no easy task to choose to offer free coffee and printing on a reduced budget.

Fortunately, this year we have found many ways to reduce our operating budgets and make do with the minimal resources available to us while continuing to provide the services students have come to appreciate. We knew that the first step to changing our situation was to know precisely what we were doing and how to go about doing it. To that end, our council has decided to create a more robust partnership with the TWU Finance department and consistently involve them as advisors in our financial decision-making, providing insight and second opinions as needed. We are also incredibly thankful to Mars‘ Hill and their efforts to support us this year by finding methods to significantly reduce overall printing, team, and advertising costs. Similarly, Pillar Yearbook has found a way to operate with a smaller team and reduce the overall cost of producing this year’s yearbook through a variety of means. These efforts by Mars’ Hill and Pillar have been extremely helpful to us.

As a non-profit organization and private institution, TWU thrives because of generous donations by those who believe in its mission. This year, TWUSA was the recipient of an anonymous donation that has covered our deficit. This has allowed us to operate the remainder of the year without the burden of debt and take steps to ensure that TWUSA will be sustainable going forward. Resolving the deficit was step one, but the gap between spending and income remains a problem to be solved. As it is, our operating budget is still unable to sustain the services and events we offer to the student body. In consideration of continuing to offer quality services like free coffee and printing, the Mars’ Hill newspaper, Pillar Yearbook, events, etc., TWUSA will be raising its student fee to a total of $75 for all students effective next year. The last time TWUSA adjusted its fees was over a decade ago, and based on our current budget and the general trajectory of inflation, we estimate this relatively small increase in fees to be adequate to cover the cost of TWUSA’s expenditures for another decade. We strive to let students make the most out of what TWUSA has to offer. After much thought and careful consideration, we have deemed these changes to be in the best interests of all students at TWU. We look forward to serving and providing you with the best possible experience at this university.

Sincerely,

TWUSA

