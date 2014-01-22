This winter has proved to be odd in the way of weather throughout Canada. As 2013 rolled over into this year, the prairie provinces were struggling with extremely low wind chill warnings, said to be as low as -50 degrees Celsius. These kind of temperatures have been estimated to freeze skin in a matter of ten minutes. Experts say that even without wind chill, the potential exists to experience frostbite. “Working outside in the cold air, there is still the possibility that you can get frostbite on a nice cold day with light winds,” said Blair Morrow, an Environment Canada meteorologist.

Central and Eastern Canada were not exempt from the extreme weather conditions. Mayor of St. John, Dennis O’Keefe, recommended a three-day closure of schools and universities in the second week of 2014. “It gives us, as a city, time to get out there and deal with the streets and deal as much as we can within the next few days with sidewalks and everything else,” he said. Newfoundland had experienced power outages on January 5th that affected approximately 190,000 people. Snowstorms rampaged through Ontario, leaving many travellers stranded; Pearson Airport in Toronto was most heavily congested, causing delayed flights acorss the country. Meanwhile, the usually wet West Coast had been experiencing milder-than-usual conditions for the time of year. Many of the ski hills were closed for lack of snow.

The weather conditions described above lead some people to look more seriously at the question of global climate change. Those concerned point to the social effect that weather emergencies like this create for humanity. These storms in particular are said to have affected more than a million homes and business that lost electricity. Urban centres in China suffered from more smog this year than ever before. Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines was responsible for the deaths of over 6,000 people.

Obviously it is difficult to scientifically prove what is happening to the planet, but Judah Cohen, of Atmospheric and Environmental Research, suggests that the warmer summers that North America has been experiencing may be a sign of colder winters. He says this is due to an atmospheric pressure pattern called the Arctic Oscillation and snowfall in Siberia. “When you have more snow cover in October across Eurasia, you have this negative phase of the Arctic Oscillation,” said Cohen. “When you have a negative Artic Oscillation, Southern Canada, the eastern U.S. and western Europe tend to have colder winters.”

Like! 0

Comments

comments