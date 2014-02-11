This past semester ended with another stunning sold-out performance of the hugely popular “Christmas at the Chan Centre,” as well as the announcement of concert conductor Wes Janzen’s upcoming departure from Trinity Western University. Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities for 33 years, Dr. Janzen’s contribution and presence has been significant and inspirational throughout his dedicated term of service in which he faithfully served both students and his Saviour. Janzen will begin his transition from TWU faculty to full-time missions work in Ukraine at the end of this academic year, serving as President of Music Mission Kiev (MMK) and Principal Conductor of Kyiv Symphony Orchestra and Chorus (KSOC). His wife, Kimberley Janzen, TWU voice instructor from 1991-2011, will serve alongside him as Associate Director of Outreach Services.

Long-time Music department colleague and Dean of the School of Arts, Media and Culture, Dr. David Squires, recalls how he and Janzen started together at TWU back in 1981, both fresh out of graduate school. Dr. Squires acknowledges Janzen’s many contributions and supports his new career direction, saying that “Wes has always demonstrated a deep concern for his students’ spiritual life and well-being; his music-making has been a ministry both to them and to our broader constituency. His passion for evangelism is a wonderful fit with the work of Music Mission Kiev—working with widows and orphans, and leading professional musicians in performances of sacred classical music throughout Eastern Europe and many countries of the former Soviet Union.”

Janzen started out in music at a young age, with his father as Choir Director at Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford and his family involved in music for as long as he can remember. Thinking back to his early days of musical training, he notes that some professors put up their doctorates, but he prefers to display his Royal Conservatory of Music certificates from when he was a little boy. He smiles fondly as he shuffles through them. It’s also a little-known fact that he used to play trumpet, and was planning to play professionally, until that dream ended when he was struck in the mouth with a hockey puck twice in the same week. “That was a clear puck from God that said to me, ‘Go into conducting,’” he says. “It’s quite funny, actually!”

He has seen many changes over the years at TWU. He remembers the days when the University was much smaller, many of the current buildings didn’t exist, and he knew everyone’s names on campus, but he notes, “What hasn’t changed is Christ, and a desire to serve. The most important thing I can see is thousands of former students who are impacting the world for Christ.”

When asked what he will miss most, he says it is definitely the people. He is especially grateful for the diversity of international students, as well as domestic students, and proudly displays a large banner in the atrium choir rehearsal area that says, “Welcome” in dozens of languages from students over the past years. His tradition of students singing “Silent Night” for auditions is also intended as inclusive, as they can sing it any language and feel comfortable, since most people know the melody. In all his years at Trinity, he never got tired of hearing that song. Janzen is also “delighted” to have his own three children, all current Trinity students, participate in TWU choirs and ministry in Kiev with him. Oldest daughter Kristina Janzen is a 4th year Education major, Johnny Janzen is in the 3rd year of the Music program, and youngest son CJ Janzen is a 1st year General Studies major, concentrating in Communications and Biblical Studies. Moving forward, the Janzens will continue to commute between Canada and Europe. They will live at the Mission’s apartment while in Kiev and will maintain a home in Canada for their children, who will remain in Canada to complete university.

The decision to work in Ukraine on a full-time basis happened over time. “I’ve been involved with MMK since 2006,” Janzen says. “There were steps in terms of a growing sense of calling and commitment to that. It just seemed this fall that it was time to say goodbye to Trinity and say yes to this new open door.”

They are happy to be in Canada for now, but also eager and ready to get back to Ukraine. “There is something in the way of urgency, people coming to Christ in significant numbers,” says Janzen. “That is very compelling in terms of a calling from the Holy Spirit to serve there.” MMK is a holistic mission that emphasizes evangelism including outreach, discipleship, and church planting. “We never know where it’s going to go because the Holy Spirit leads it to places we can’t predict. We see God’s hand in it. The last time I preached an evangelistic message, I saw 57 people accept Christ. I don’t see that happening here in Canada anywhere, let alone when I preach! When Kim is doing her Bible lessons, teaching, and visits to widows in their homes, she has led more people to Christ than we can count.”

As a country that broke free of Communist oppression in 1991, Ukraine still struggles economically and spiritually today. The political unrest is extensive and yet Janzen does not feel he or his wife are in any immediate danger there. “We are surrounded with Ukrainian believers who are very aware of the culture. There is a protest area in the heart of Kiev where we live, at times with a million people present as part of this peaceful protest. These are good, honest, decent people who just want basic human rights like peace, freedom, safety, and the opportunity to flourish.” One can see why the gospel takes on exponentially because it offers a sginificant message of hope to those who need it the most at this time of rebuilding. It is striking to consider how it has unfolded over generations, with his grandparents fleeing Ukraine and now, just a couple of generations later, he is returning to assist in the aftermath of the Communist regime.

Despite their upcoming relocation to Ukraine, the Janzens hope to keep their ties with Trinity as strong as possible. Watch for an announcement about chance to honour and bless Wes and Kim Janzen. TWU can also look forward to the KSOC North American tour in September of this year, which will kick off in Vancouver.