By Aline Bouwman

Statistics […] show that intra-partner abuse is just as high in Christian family homes as it is in wider society—it is just that Christian women tend to stay a lot longer.

“The veil of secrecy around domestic violence in the church is incredibly powerful,” said Elsie Goerzen at the October 12 Gender Studies Institute Café on domestic violence in Christian homes. The event was hosted at the Fosmark Building Graduate Collegium at Trinity Western University, and included a three-person panel who provided different insights and perspectives on their experiences with domestic violence.

The panelists focused on the ways in which the church often falls short in providing adequate response to and support for victims of domestic abuse, and offered advice on how we can correct this. According to Goerzen, the church often unknowingly contributes to the sustained presence of domestic abuse. “Upward of 65% of pastors only preached once a year or less on domestic abuse,” Goerzen said. “When it does happen, that is only because they believed it happened in the community, not necessarily in their own church.” Statistics, however, show that intra-partner abuse is just as high in Christian family homes as it is in wider society—it is just that Christian women tend to stay a lot longer.

Goerzen is an associate with the End Abuse Program of the British Columbia division of Mennonite Central Committee Canada (MCC), which seeks to raise awareness for intra-personal abuse in Christian contexts. The program also offers training to those who wish to help victims of domestic abuse. Goerzen said that during the latest round of training, the church was glaringly absent. “We were training 90 people, and none of them were pastors,” Goerzen said.

From a theological perspective, Jesse Schellenberg, a clinical counsellor working out of Langley, B.C., argued that the church’s belief about divorce perpetrates domestic abuse. “Divorce is seen as one of the ultimate sins,” Schellenberg said. “It is okay to beat your wife, as long as you don’t get divorced,” he added with wry irony. “While divorce falls short of God’s intended design, so does domestic violence,” he said.

Jaclyn (*), a victim of domestic abuse, found that the church had been painfully unhelpful in her own experience with an abusive marital relationship. When she was finally able to leave her abusive husband after ten years of marriage and was looking for a place to stay, a women’s pastor at her church told her that she was not comfortable with supporting her decision to leave. Jaclyn said that the church’s lack of education on the topic of domestic abuse made it very hard to even realize that she was being abused, because many people there laid partial blame on her when she confided in them. “Because there was so much victim blaming in the church, I had internalized that I was just enabling my partner,” she said.

Jaclyn said that it is crucial that the church knows how to respond appropriately to victims of domestic abuse, because it is very difficult for them to come to the realization that they are being abused. Jaclyn holds an Undergraduate and Master’s degree in Gender Studies, and wrote her thesis on power relations between men and women. But she still did not know that she was being abused until her psychologist confronted her. “I only really understood it in retrospect,” she said. “The brain does amazing things to rationalize what is happening to you.”

During the question period that followed the panelists’ presentations, a member of the audience expressed how disturbed she was that Christian communities offer so little help to victims of domestic abuse, and asked what can be done to help. Schellenberg answered that we can make a big impact by deconstructing some of the gender stereotypes that justify domestic abuse, such as the myth that abuse of female partners is ‘just a guy thing.’ “The church can be helpful when it is well-educated and holds the right theologies,” he said. “If it is not educated and supports patriarchy, it is not.”

Another member of the audience asked how pastors should deal with cycles of abuse. The panelists all agreed that it is important that pastors do not disengage with recurring abuse. According to Goerzen, it is extremely difficult for victims of domestic abuse to leave, even when they are aware that they are being abused. “You have to show much patience and grace with victims of domestic abuse, and above all, let them know that you believe them.”

A woman in the audience who had experienced domestic abuse in her own marriage added a helpful insight to the issue of why victims often do not leave their abusers. She said that while the choice to leave allows you to escape the abuse, you also lose the relationship, and often also financial stability, the home, the children, the extended family, the family friends, and much more. “The choice you make when you leave an abusive partner is an extremely complex one, because you have to choose between two very great losses,” she said. “When you leave, it is not necessarily going to get better.”

The idea that Christian relationships are perfect because they are based in faith makes it harder to address the very present problem of domestic violence in Christian homes.

The event ended with closing remarks from Dr. Robynne Healey, a founding member of the TWU Gender Studies Institute. According to Healey, the idea that Christian relationships are perfect because they are based in faith makes it harder to address the very present problem of domestic abuse in Christian homes. “We have to be careful about the assumptions we make about relationships in Christian culture,” Healey said. “If we want to help victims of domestic abuse, we need to deconstruct some of those narratives.”

(*) A pseudonym to protect the identity of the panelist.

Like! 0

Comments

comments