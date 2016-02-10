by Kreg Lonneberg

Friday, January 29th saw the kick-off of Missions Fest 2016 at the Vancouver Convention Centre in downtown Vancouver. The annual event aims to raise awareness for various Christian mission organizations at both a corporate and personal level. On the same day, the Trinity Western University Jazz Combo participated in the Arts Café at Missions Fest. The combo played a diverse repertoire, ranging from jazz standards to upbeat jazz-fusion, for a small audience in one of the Missions Fest meeting rooms. The combo was well received and provided several conference participants a much needed opportunity to unwind after a busy day of seminars.

The Arts Café was intended to introduce attendees to a wider definition of Christian missions. Often, the arts in contemporary Christian culture, aside from worship music, are undervalued as a mission field or even as a way to glorify God. The organizers of the Arts Café believe that the arts are integral to Christian missions, thereby providing the artist with an outlet to share a God-given gift with their wider community. The intention for the Arts Café was that it would not be a hyper-spiritualized event, but rather a place where Christian artists and musicians could share their art with those interested and begin conversations about where the arts fit into the wider sphere of missions. On Friday night, several conversations centred on the role of jazz music in the Church, eventually concluding that because God is a creative God, he is also the God of jazz music. Thus, jazz is as equally valid a way of glorifying Him as singing praise music.

Providing this opportunity to unwind was integral to Mission Fest’s organizers in their vision for the Arts Café. Over the course of the three-day event, roughly 35,000 people attended Missions Fest, taking part in one or more of the 120 different seminars offered. With this much activity in one place, many conference goers find themselves feeling overwhelmed and in need of a way to relax after a busy day. This is exactly what the Arts Café was intended to accomplish. At the end of Missions Fest, the Arts Café was deemed a success, and the organizers expressed interest in continuing it next year.

