“The Lord orchestrated this at the right time with the right people. Without them we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

As the Trinity Western University Spartan teams gear up for the 2016-2017 season, we say farewell to an athletic department MVP who has been on the Spartan team for 32 years and has overseen massive growth in the Spartan athletics program. This past spring, Murray Hall stepped down from his long-standing title as Athletic Director. He is one of several pioneers in the athletic department at TWU whose contributions over the years have been integral to the transition of the TWU Spartans from college league contenders to Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) champions.

Murray Hall first came to TWU in the fall semester of 1984. He was hired as an associate professor in Physical Education on a one-year trial basis. This was the same year that TWU was added to the list of “internationally-recognized degree-granting universities” by the Association of Universities and Colleges of Canada. The following year, the school officially became known as “Trinity Western University.”

Because the school was now “running with the big dogs” academically, there was pressure from the public to see the school moving in a similar direction with the athletic department. However, the department was still tiny the year TWU officially became a university. The Spartans were still part of a small, local college league. The budget for the entire athletic department at the time was only $30,000 and the total athletic scholarship budget was $1500. Spartans coaches were paid between $500-$1000 annually, and all of them worked full-time outside of coaching at TWU in order to support themselves.

In 1988, Dr. Bill Luke, the previous Athletic Director, left the school to pursue his doctorate. Murray Hall stepped into the vacated position, and became Chair in Physical Education in that same year (a position that today would be referred to as Dean of Human Kinetics). At this point, Hall was still teaching full-time. In only four years, Hall had moved from a temporary position to a full commitment to athletics at TWU. “God got a hold of me and said, ‘You need to be there,’” Hall said.

That was also the year the athletic department began a graduate internship program. This salaried position would entail working 60-hour weeks, eight months of the year, for $1000 a month. Hall attributes a great deal of the success of the athletic department to the work of these interns. Many of them continue to work in the athletic department to this day. Blair Whitmarsh, Al Alderson, Steve Scholz, Jeff Gamache, Tim Demont, and Julie Ratzlaff were all interns who played a huge part in developing the program in its early years.

By the year 1995, a four-year program was implemented. TWU slowly increased the budget for athletics while continuing to compete at the British Columbia Colleges’ Athletic Association level. In 1999, TWU launched four teams into the biggest interuniversity sports league in Canada: men’s and women’s basketball, and men’s and women’s volleyball. “This is about God and working through people,” Murray stated concerning the launch of the TWU Spartans into the CIS. “The Lord orchestrated this at the right time with the right people. Without them we wouldn’t be where we are today.” Hall notes part of the success of Spartan athletics is due to the early administrative team: President Neil Snider, Dr. Don Page, Ron Kuehl, Harvey Ouellette (the former Director of Finance), and a very supportive Board of Governors.

“This is a miracle story—it really is,” said Hall. “Something like this shouldn’t have happened. It’s probably never happened in Canada before, it might never happen again […] a program with maybe a budget of $30,000 across all these teams migrated into what was called the CIAU (later known as the CIS) […] It was a strategic decision by the university to differentiate us from the small colleges.”

Hall took a pioneering approach to his role as Athletic Director: starting new things is in his nature. “That’s just how God’s wired me,” he said. “I love to start, and make things better […] I think of myself as an ‘excuse taker-awayer.’” Hall was well-known by others in the athletic department as a big dreamer; this quality certainly played a large role in the rapid growth and success of Spartan athletics. He attributes the success of the program to his trust in the Lord, as well as to the many people who were involved in the program along the way. “It’s not my credit,” he said. However, there is something to be said about the vision of the former Athletic Director. “I learned a term years ago called ‘godly discontent,’ and it’s not about grumbling and complaining […] it’s about not being content with the status quo. Don’t just blindly accept things the way they are.”

Now that Hall has finished his career with Spartan Athletics, what lies ahead? “I am reading a lot and learning many new things. I am able to invest more time in my Christian spiritual growth. I am working on some projects with my children, I am on a wait-list for total knee replacement surgery after which I may begin training for Masters Throwing again.

“We have so much to be grateful for. There are the many lives changed for Christ. Since the 1999-2000 season, we have earned 10 CIS national championships, 28 CIS championship medals, and 47 Canada West championship medals. This past season, seven of our 10 programs ranked in the CIS Top Ten.”

Murray continually asks himself, “With the right attitude, Lord, how can we make this better?” It has been an approach that has been instrumental in leading the program to where it is today. He also cautions that “contentment can be very bad. I encourage people to keep learning, and to get around people who are further down the road than they are.”

