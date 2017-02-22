As someone who has been an athlete nearly my entire life, played sport at the university level, and professed to be a Christian since my early teen years, I have come to believe a couple of things to be true beyond any doubt. For one, I am designed at the very core of my being to worship something with every ounce of strength and devotion that I have; secondly, I have the ability and the dangerous proclivity as a human being to worship so many things other than God. In other words, if left unchecked I can create an idol out of pretty much anything: a relationship, an academic or vocational pursuit, a hobby—even efforts in social justice, ministry and mission can become idols. Perhaps most prevalently, for me, sport can become an idol.

Romans 12 gives a passionate call to do whatever we do in this life for the glory and honour of the God who created us. What an amazing opportunity this is for competitive athletes to lift up every single aspect of their day-to-day lives in praise, whether that is training, competing, eating, sleeping, or studying. However, things get tricky at the university level as it takes countless hours of training, lifting, treatment and recovery, watching game film, team meetings, and many other individual factors to perform to the fullest of your potential. Time, energy, and attention are limited and in high demand. It is possible to lose sight of what is most important, and very easy for our efforts and affections to become completely consumed by sport—Christian or not.

Whether or not we even realize it, each and every one of us worships something. If our minds and hearts are not anchored in firm and immovable Truth, we can get carried away with any pursuit that requires a great deal of focus, time, resources and sacrifice. We can end up giving our entire lives to that specific thing, which is exactly what we are called to do for God and God alone—to give ourselves up and die to our own selfish ambitions and inclinations, so that God’s will may be done in and through us.

As competitive athletes we are at risk of worshipping sport itself—winning, leadership, our own bodies, and countless other things. When we do so, it is impossible to also worship God, as Matthew 6:24 states “you will hate one and love the other; you will be devoted to one and despise the other.” What is the problem with that? Worship of anything that is not God will always end in disappointment, hopelessness, and a desire for more. This is true every time, without fail. These things—competition, training, dedication to fitness, and victories and highs both with a team and individually—are beautiful things, but they are not ultimate things. They are gifts from God to be embraced, but they are not God. This is a dangerous line to walk, and something that I believe to be so incredibly essential for every athlete to consider.

I have the joy of helping to lead and coordinate a team of men and women among Spartan Athletics called SALT (Spartan Athlete Leadership Team) that does our best to navigate these issues. The group is comprised of current Spartan athletes from every men’s and women’s varsity team at Trinity Western University. The role of the team is to help one another understand and grow in what it means to know and love Jesus, be formed and shaped in His likeness, and to follow Him wholeheartedly. Not only is it for athletes that are serious about following God and may already call themselves Christians, but it is also for those who are searching and realize a need to answer some major life questions. It is a group of athletes that are on a journey towards embracing that faith in God is not just another area or compartment of life alongside the million other things we do. It is the giving up of our desire for control over every area of our lives in order to have true life. It is our entire identity, and determines the purpose of our lives. The posture that these athletes strive for is, “Yes, I will train to be my best and compete to win, but it’s not about me: there is a larger purpose. I will pursue championships and excellence, but never at the expense of relationship with God. The mission of God is the mission of my life. I enjoy sport, but I love God above all else.”

It is vital to maintain perspective and remember that it is only by the grace of God that our hearts continue to beat, our lungs continue to breathe, and our muscles continue to move. Through this lens there is so much freedom in sport as it brings a new and truer purpose—that all thanks, praise, and glory are to God rather than for one’s self, to tangibly communicate to teammates and opponents the hope and life found in relationship with God through Jesus, and to lead with sacrificial, servant-hearted, selfless love. As a team, SALT gets together on campus each week to acknowledge and pray for the ways in which we see God working in our lives, teams, and campus. We pray together for the needs of our teammates, each other, and our communities, and the rest of the week the athletes take the initiative in their own different spheres. The goal is discipleship and embracing an everyday call to mission. The point is for student athletes to not just gather together, but to then go out in movements for the gospel of Jesus Christ, to serve and love both within and outside the walls of TWU.

Sports are awesome, but they’re not eternal. They cannot give our lives value and they cannot save us. I believe every one of us was created for so much more than just putting a ball or a puck in the back of a net. Wherever you are at with belief and whatever you are passionate about in this life, I encourage you to examine yourself and ask, “Who or what am I worshipping? Who or what am I honestly loving most with my life?”

Like! 0

Comments

comments