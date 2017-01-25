By Jarrett Fontaine

When I was in grade three I used to joke about digging all the way to China. After 13 years of digging without so much as breaking through the crust of the earth, I decided to fly there alongside all my buddies on the Spartan Men’s Hockey team. The team spent two weeks touring three different cities building relationships between China and Canada. Outside of touring the Great Wall and the modern architecture of Shanghai, there were experiences that put life into perspective for me, leading me to a realization of how fortunate I am.

We first had the Changde Tournament, a four-day tournament on a rink built on a pond in the Emperor’s summer palace garden. We would dress up in the hotel in our hockey equipment and ride a bus. Along the walk we saw many locals participating in zumba-like dances, as well as salsa, hacky sack, and badminton.

Going for the first skate on the rink gave me the chills. We were all in awe of the opportunity we were given and our warm-up for the game consisted of selfies on the ice. The surrounding garden was full of Chinese locals taking pictures and playing charades with us to ask questions because of the language barriers. The people looked at us as if we were famous; we were posing for pictures, holding babies, signing babies, and all that fun stuff.

Off the ice, we were building relationships with the other teams—specifically with the Russian team. We would sit around a hotel room and pass around an iPad to translate what we wanted to say. Through this, we were able to create lifelong friendships. The Changde Tournament showed me how fortunate I am to play the sport of hockey, how grateful I am for the places it has brought me, and how cool it was to play against people from halfway around the world that share same passion.

We were also fortunate enough to hear the story of Pastor Yan, who leads an underground church in China. China is a communist country and everything is run by the government—even the churches. Christianity is viewed as a threat to the Confucian values set in place by Chinese government because they both give guidance for how to live. Because of this, the church’s the message is controlled and the full truth is not being portrayed. Pastor Yan is illegally running his underground church because he cares so much about the Word of God, and he is risking his well-being to present it to people. He runs eleven services a week in many different small farming communities, in homes, or wherever they can find a place of meeting. Pastor Yan told us there are 15 pastors like himself who are behind bars right now—and that really showed me the depths that he is going to in order to spread Christianity. He then took us to a government-run church that we needed to be granted access to just to enter. Here we performed a pretty choppy version of Amazing Grace for the people there. I observed two interesting things while at this church: one, it’s pretty easy to lose the priest fairly early, since the service is in Mandarin; two, the songs are all international. The music was the same, but the language of the words was all that had changed. It was a cool experience, and made me appreciate the freedoms we have here in Canada.

I am glad we experienced China, and glad China was able to experience the Spartans Hockey Team.

