Mars’ Hill: How did you first get involved with volleyball?
Eric Loeppky: I got involved with volleyball because my dad coached and played. Going to beach volleyball tournaments and going with my dad to his practices was a regular routine for me ever since I could remember. I would always play with a ball on the sidelines and when I started getting a bit bigger and stronger I joined some drills. In grade five I played on my first club team as a serving sub, and the rest is history.
MH: What made you want to continue your sport at university?
EL: I wanted to play university ball because that was the next step to becoming a professional. Getting a degree is super important to me as well, and having the opportunity to play while getting one was a no brainer for me.
MH: What is the best part about volleyball?
EL: The best part about volleyball is definitely the culture. The volleyball community is amazing. I have amazing coaches and teammates and I have met so many friends through the years of playing.
MH: What is the most challenging part about volleyball?
EL: The most challenging part for me is the mental part of the game. Being able to focus and execute skills consistently is super challenging, especially when my body isn’t acting the same every day. For example, if my knees are sore and I am not getting the same jump I normally do, I need to consider how I am going to adapt to still be an effective attacker and an aggressive server.
MH: What does your weekly volleyball schedule look like?
EL: We have practice Monday to Thursday, two hours a day. We have a 90 minute rep session once a week where a smaller group of us will practice, with a focus on basic skills like serve-receive and technique; it is more of a gameplay-style practice. Two one-hour lifts (weight training) per week, and then we have games Friday and Saturday. If we travel on the weekends we won’t practice Thursday and sometimes take Monday off depending how far we are in the season.
MH: If you could play any other sport, what would you play?
EL: Basketball. I am a huge basketball fan and played in high school.