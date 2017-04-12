Stephanie Chin, Women’s Soccer
Being a Spartan has challenged me to grow in ways that I never expected, but has also been such a blessing and an amazing experience. I have had the opportunity to play in national championship games and go on mission trips with my team, which not many people have the privilege of doing. I am so grateful for the girls on my team who have become my family and will be my lifelong friends. Overall, my experience at TWU has challenged me to grow in my faith, leadership, athletics, and academics, but has also blessed me with amazing teammates, coaches, and invaluable memories. Looking back, if I could give first year Steph any advice, it would be to get more involved with the amazing opportunities that TWU has to offer. It is comfortable for athletes to stay within the Spartan bubble, but my advice to athletes out there is to challenge yourselves to step out of your comfort zone and get involved. There are some amazing people within the TWU community. Also, don’t stress too much and enjoy your time at TWU because it goes by way too fast!
Nicholas Ayin, Men’s Track and Field
Being a Spartan has meant the world to me. Not only was I blessed to compete for a great school, I was able to do so with an amazing team and create unforgettable memories. Being a Spartan has allowed me to establish amazing friendships with my teammates and my coaches and has taught me to be a hardworking and driven individual. At first, the only reason I wanted to come to TWU was to be on the track team—nothing else mattered. I was a young man who wanted nothing more than to come to TWU and get faster. My time at TWU has helped me realize that I am here for so much more than track and field. Being around such amazing and influential people has helped me grow a lot in my faith, which I was shying away from before coming to TWU. I have come out of my shell a lot and find it easier to establish relationships with people and to reach out a helping hand to anyone in need. The last five years have shaped me into who I am today and I will never forget everything that TWU and the Spartan program has done for me.
Sophie Carpentier, Women’s Volleyball
Being a Spartan means being self-reliant and disciplined. It means working hard to better myself, and to develop not only as an athlete, but also as a teammate and a leader. Being a Spartan has meant working hard to be mentally strong. We have often been down two sets, but come back to win games, and even championships. That takes hard work, talent, team spirit, and mental strength. It can be difficult to juggle studies, practice, travel, and relationships, but having my team around me is like having a second family: there was always someone to lend a hand or an ear when I missed home or needed support. I’ve made a life for myself here in B.C., but it would be empty without everyone who has supported me throughout the years. I came to here to develop as an athlete. Little did I know that I would grow even more as a Christian, a woman, and a friend. I discovered new aspects of my faith and the missions in which I participated helped me get a better understanding of the world around me. I will always be grateful for the five years I have spent at TWU. Although I will be leaving this spring, I will always be a Spartan.
Luca Schmidt, Women’s Basketball
Coming to Trinity has allowed me to experience things that I would have never experienced going somewhere else. I had the privilege to go on a mission’s trip to Paraguay and it was there that I found my faith. I have had such an amazing experience at TWU as it has developed me into a leader and servant of God that I never thought I would have ever achieved. My team’s sayings are ‘Be Bold’ and ‘More Than Conquerors’ and to me that is what being a Spartan is. It is about pushing your teammates to grow to their full potential and having a second family. My five years of being a Spartan has been amazing and I am so grateful to say that I am leaving this school with a second family. I am proud to be a Spartan alumnus.