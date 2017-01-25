By Madison Evans

Mars’ Hill: How did you first get involved with basketball?

Vartan Tanielian: I moved from Lebanon to Los Angeles on the 9th of September 2001. Unfortunately, following the attacks on 9/11, I experienced a lot of xenophobia and racism when it was discovered that I was from one of the “terrorist” countries. Students were most likely told by their parents not to associate with me, and I was isolated on the playground and I began to sense that my fellow classmates were afraid of me. Thankfully, not all my classmates were this cold. I made friends with other immigrant and African-American children who would introduce me to the game I love most: basketball. The rest is history.

MH: What made you want to continue your sport at university?

VT: Once I began playing basketball I dreamed of making the NBA. With this lofty dream, it was natural for me to want to pursue my sport at the post-secondary level. I still dream of playing professionally back in my home country, and if God opens that door for me following graduation, that is what I will be doing.

MH: What is the best part of basketball?

VT: The best part of basketball is playing on a team that is in total sync with one another. When you experience that sort of comradery it’s like you become one heart and one mind. It’s extremely hard to put into words what that feels like.

MH: What is the most challenging thing about basketball?

VT: The hardest thing about basketball is that is requires you to be good at so many different types of skills that range physically, mentally, and technically. This requires hours of practicing sport-specific skills like dribble combinations or thousands of shots in an empty gym, and general physical skills, which include sprinting and weight training. However, what makes basketball so truly challenging is the vast number of participants around the globe. This makes it extremely difficult to stand out and excel. It’s why basketball requires so many hours of practice. As every player knows, there is always someone working while you are resting.

MH: What does your weekly basketball schedule look like?

VT: My schedule during season includes four two-hour team practices (from Monday to Thursday), two film sessions prior to practices, two weight training sessions, two individual workouts and two games a week. However, as I aspire to play professionally following university, I try to do additional practice before or after every team practice. During the off-season, my individual workouts increase to five to eight times per week and weights bump up to four times per week, along with scrimmages every Monday and Wednesday.

MH: How has your involvement with sports influenced your walk with God?

VT: My involvement with basketball has gone hand in hand with my walk with God. It has brought me to a Christian university and high school and has put me in touch with great Christian men and women who have helped guide me in my faith. I don’t know where I would be in life without basketball and I thank God everyday for allowing me to play this sport.

