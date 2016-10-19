By Madison Evans

Joel De Schiffart

Place of birth/hometown: Nanaimo BC

Year of schooling: 5th

Major: Human Kinetics, Kinesiology stream

Sport: Cross-country (XC)

Declan White

Place of birth: Northampton, England

Year of schooling: 4th

Major: Human Kinetics

Sport: Cross-country (XC)

Joel and Declan respectively placed second and third in their last cross-country (XC) race, contributing to a first place team finish at the Western Washington Classic. The TWU Men’s XC team is currently ranked fourth in the CIS standings.

Mars’ Hill: How did you first get involved in XC?

Joel De Schiffart: Back in grade six, my two younger sisters joined our local track club, and they absolutely destroyed everyone. Half a year later, I joined and did XC, and it turned out I was not half bad at it. After that, I just stuck with it and kept improving.

Declan White: I joined in high school. My high school coach made me do it because I was in track and field. I started to enjoy XC as I got better. Blair Johnson, a long-time friend and Spartan alum, had always encouraged me to continue with XC.

MH: What made you want to continue your sport at university?

Joel: I had the opportunity to continue to compete in my sport at a varsity level and I took it. Competing in my sport at the university level is just the next step in progressing as an athlete so it only made sense for me to continue my sport at university.

Declan: I knew my sport would be a pathway into university. I wanted to get an education, and I knew sport would help me to get there, as well as move me towards a future career involved with running.

MH: What is the best part about XC?

Joel: I think the best part about XC for me is putting in all this work, and then throughout the season seeing my hard work pay off in races. Putting in all the work just makes the outcome that much sweeter. Seeing my teammates succeed is also huge for me. I am always so happy for them when they achieve their goals.

Declan: The team is by far the best part of XC because they have grown to be a supportive family on and off the trails. They have encouraged me in expanding my knowledge and intellect when it comes to the sport of running. Furthermore, I thoroughly enjoy racing against competitors from all regions of the West Coast. I have good friends in Washington, Western Oregon, and Alaska who continuously put up great challenges, which keeps the sport exciting.

MH: What is the most challenging part of your sport?

Joel: The daily grind. Going out there and having to run every day even when you do not feel like it is a struggle. Most people assume that we all enjoy running all the time, but there are many times where it actually sucks. You have to push through it, though, in order to have success.

Declan: I find pre-season the easiest part, because it is so warm. But once Canadian winter starts to set in, I find it difficult to persevere. I am accustomed to warm weather because of my Jamaican heritage, mon.

MH: How has your involvement in XC influenced your walk with God?

Joel: Running and being involved on the XC team has strengthened my relationship with God. Hebrews 12:1-2 comes to mind. It is easy to draw similarities between my spiritual walk and my running. Neither is going to get better overnight; rather, constant practice strengthens both over time.

Declan: I find that running is, in a way, sacramental to me. On my runs, I have time to think about God and appreciate everything God has done for me. It has molded me into being a more persevering person in the tasks that I have confronted in my life.

