He was a player’s coach, a player, and a coach; a general manager, a president, a team owner, and a chairman. Pat Quinn did everything in hockey other than officiating, and on many occasions he would have stated that he could have done that better than the individuals in place. Quinn was around hockey for 45 years, a longevity in the hockey business world.

Pat Quinn’s presence was felt across the hockey world. In places such as Toronto, Hamilton, Vancouver, Edmonton, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and even in Boston, where his infamous hit on defenseman Bobby Orr still resonates with Bruins fans, people paused to remember such a remarkable Irishman. Quinn passed away last Sunday night at a Vancouver hospital after battling a lengthy illness. Quinn was 71 years old.

His achievements were greatly seen throughout his career. As a coach, Quinn led the Flyers and Canucks to the Cup final, became only the second coach to get the Leafs to the conference final twice, and holds the record among Leafs coaches with a .591 winning percentage. In 15 full seasons, teams that Quinn coached made the playoffs all but three of those seasons. His 1979-80 Flyers team have a standing league-record unbeaten streak of 35 games. Quinn’s proudest achievement might have been the 2002 Men’s hockey Olympics team that won gold, or the 2004 World Cup where Canada also won gold.

Quinn has also had a huge impact at the junior level. He was a minority owner in the Vancouver Giants and he coached the U18 and U20 teams to gold at the IIHF tournaments in 2008 and 2009, respectively.

However, nowhere was Quinn’s impact felt more heavily than on the Vancouver Canucks. Upon first arriving in Vancouver as president and general manager, Quinn’s first transaction was trading for a franchise goalie in Kirk McLean and a character forward in Greg Adams. Quinn continued to make an impact in Vancouver when he selected future team captain Trevor Linden and future Hockey Hall of Famer Pavel Bure. Quinn became the Canucks’ coach, won a Jack Adams Award for best coach in 1992, and took the team to a Stanley Cup final, where they entered the playoffs as the 7th seed and lost in 7 games to 1st seed New York Rangers. The Canucks honoured Quinn last April into the Ring of Honor.

Quinn was unable to attend the Hockey Hall of Fame induction ceremony on November 17th due to an illness. Linden and McLean visited Quinn last Friday prior to his death on Sunday. His love for the game was still evident and his Irish stubbornness shone through his health struggles. Linden described that Quinn, though he did not look well, still had the hockey charisma and endless stories. Quinn, with his iPad at his bedside with Canucks and Giants highlights streaming, sat with Linden and McLean for about 45 minutes.

Pat Quinn will always be remembered throughout the hockey world; however, he will not be missed anywhere more than he is here in Vancouver. He will forever be a Canuck.

