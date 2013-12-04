There is nothing that says sports and the holiday season more than the IIHF World Junior Championship. For many hockey fans around the world, it is a reason to sit in front of the television by the cozy fireplace with a glass of eggnog in hand. It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

The 2014 IIHF World Junior Championship will be hosted in Malmo, Sweden. Team Canada’s program, coming off of a disappointing fourth place finish last year in Russia, is coming into camp with a different look this year, hoping to reach the top of the podium once again. Team Canada has not won gold since 2009, when they defeated Sweden on home ice in Ottawa. Current NHL stars John Tavares and PK Subban led the 2009 team to their 15th World Junior gold medal in Canada’s history, the most for any one country.

This year, former NHL coach Brian Sutter will be behind the bench as he is deciding his final roster for the tournament, which begins on December 26.

This year might include some familiar faces from last year’s team, such as Morgan Rielly, who is currently playing on-and-off for the Toronto Maple Leafs; Jonathan Drouin, a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect; Sean Monahan, a growing star for the Calgary Flames; and Nathan MacKinnon, a current Colorado Avalanche forward. Of course, it depends on if their current NHL clubs will let them take two weeks off to play the tournament. If he plays the tournament, it is safe to say that MacKinnon will lead this year’s team as he now has NHL experience under his belt. MacKinnon has registered 13 points in 22 games with the Avalanche and is on his way to becoming a star in the NHL. Of course, he is still young, only 18 years old, and is still maturing, but his early successes have given team Canada a huge advantage.

There is one major change this year—the goaltending. With Malcom Subban gone, it will be a battle between Jake Paterson, a Detroit Red Wings draft pick, and Zachary Fucale, the top-ranked North American goalie of the 2013 draft. Paterson has a 10-7-1 record with a 3.38 goals against average this year with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL, while Fucale has a 17-5-0 record with a 2.62 GAA this year with the Halifax Mooseheads of the QMJHL.

And Canucks fans: you have a lot to look forward to this year as well. It is likely that the Canucks’ 2013 NHL entry draft picks, Bo Horvat (ninth overall), and Hunter Shinkaruk (24th overall), will make this team. Unfortunately for them, they only have NHL preseason experience under their belts. Despite this, they are completely capable of being a force for Team Canada this year and will be very exciting to watch in their own ways. Horvat is a good two-way centre, while Shinkaruk is arguably the most offensively explosive forward in the CHL.

There is also a potential extra-young spectacle as 16-year-old Connor McDavid also hopes to make the team. McDavid is the first 16 year-old to be invited to camp since Sidney Crosby, and that’s saying something. McDavid is already projected to be the first overall pick in 2015 and it would be quite a story to see him in red and white.

What makes the World Junior Championships great is that it lets hockey fans get away from the grind of the NHL regular season, which for some fans can be a painful thing to watch. Another great thing about the World Juniors are the players themselves. These kids range from 16-20 years of age, and they are fast, explosive, and like to play on the edge. At times, it can be more exciting to watch junior hockey because of the pace of the game. It is the perfect holiday tournament.

Canada looks to head over to Sweden to claim gold once again, but it will be a difficult tournament as Canada is no longer the dominant hockey country. The USA, last year’s gold medalists, has been forming a great roster, as have the Swedes, Fins, and Russians. It will be a tough ride for Canada, but that only makes the tournament more fun to watch.

