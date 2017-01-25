By Lindsey Iman

Let’s be honest, despite the sign’s attempt to include dos-and-don’ts for men in the gym, the dress code policy is not predominantly geared towards the male variety.

When I first read the new rules last spring I was sporting my favorite sentimental cut-off and, I’ll be honest, I was pretty infuriated. My mom doesn’t buy my clothes anymore and God knows I don’t have spare cash for new workout apparel! I continued to see girls in less attire than myself, so I continued on my merry way. Alas, here we are again, with administration in full force; solidifying society’s destructive blame on women for being too promiscuous so men can blame their objectification on anyone but themselves. Just a head’s up, gymboss: a woman could be dressed in a burlap sack and anyone whose heart ain’t right is still going to squirm.

I’m not arguing against the policy per se, but I do think this should prompt serious contemplation of what the dress code implies. Do we promote women to love their bodies? To not be ashamed of their curves, thin legs, or painfully average body? Requiring them to wear unflattering T-shirts fails to promote a positive outlook on the woman form. And if this is all about “keeping guys from being tempted,” are we really helping anyone by putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound? Namely, tackling the heart of the issue rather than its symptoms might be more effective. Plus, have you heard half the music that is played in the gym? That in itself is way sexier than seeing a little extra skin.

That being said, please don’t change the music.

