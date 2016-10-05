By Sebastian Wingfield

A common question people have asked me over my time at Trinity Western University is the classic, “So why did you decide to come to TWU?” Believe it or not, I actually got recruited to play for the Men’s Soccer team. I don’t know what they saw in me, but all I can say is that I got pretty lucky. Being from a military family, I had lived all over the United States; I always saw myself as the big fish on the different teams that I played on. That being said, I played in some very small ponds. In fact, I had never really played on a winning team before.

Needless to say, I came to pre-season in 2013 thinking that I would continue to be the star player and that I would start every game. My first week of pre-season, I was proven wrong. I was humbled by the abilities of my teammates. Frankly, my expectations of success continued to be proven wrong for three years since, and I had continued to feel disappointed. What was worse was that, amidst all of the disappointment, I really didn’t feel connected to my teammates. There were multiple cliques on the team, and not a whole lot of interest from the senior guys to make us newer players feel welcome. Sure, there were a few exceptions, but the general relationships within the team felt thin.

This year, things have been different. We are currently ranked #5 in the country and #1 for the Pacific Can-West division with a record of 8-2-2 (win-draw-loss). What I am trying to figure out is what caused this change. We have always had a strong team with impressive players with the potential to win CIS Nationals, but we have had a losing record three years in a row. Last year, although we didn’t win anything, things started to change within the culture of our team. Instead of staying in hotels or local friends’ houses during away games, we lived together in dorms and played the game “Mafia” almost every single night. This was a chance for everyone to grow more comfortable with each other in a really fun way, especially for some of the quieter (and more socially awkward) guys on the team. We started to actually like each other and spend more time with each other.

This year, our new head coach, Mike Shearon, made sure this continued. Over pre-season, we lived together in dorms and had multiple team outings that contributed to bonding more as a team. This has helped transform our team into a family that fights for one another. I would bet that this change in culture is the primary reason that we have begun to see success on the field.

