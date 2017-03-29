Monday, March 21st marked the end of the 2016-2017 season for all of the Trinity Western University Spartan teams. It was a year filled with many moments of celebration, and a few moments of heartbreak; however at the end of the day one can say this with certainty: it has been a great year for the Spartans.
Men’s Cross Country
This team made history at the U Sports National Championship, winning the Canada West conference title and finishing second place overall, led by Declan White, who placed second in the meet.
Women’s Cross Country
The Spartan women’s team also finished first in the Canada West conference, and placed third overall at nationals. Lisa Brooking led the team, finishing fourth nationally, and Reagan Yee placed fifth.
Men’s Basketball
It was a building season for the men’s basketball team, who continue to exemplify the Spartan spirit through camaraderie and perseverance.
Women’s Basketball
Spartan women’s basketball was another TWU team that made history this year when they won their first-ever playoff series against Brandon University, and making it to the Canada West quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Men’s Hockey
The men’s hockey team finished their season on March 20th, finishing in second place in the BCIHL conference after a hard-fought game against the University of Victoria. The Spartan team led the playoff series in points scored for all but one minute of the series.
Men’s Volleyball
After coming first in the Canada West Conference Championships for the second year in a row, the Spartan men’s volleyball team continued their winning streak at U Sports Nationals, taking down the University of Alberta to win their second national championship in a row. This is the fifth national championship win for the program.
Women’s Volleyball
The women’s volleyball team won bronze at both the Canada West Championships and at U Sports National Championships this year. They finished their regular season games with an impressive 21-3 wins-losses record.
Women’s Track and Field
Reagan Yee led performances for the women’s track and field team at U Sport Nationals this year with a silver medal in the 3000m. At the Canada West Championships, the women’s team earned six individual medals as well as bronze in the 4x800m relay for a strong finish to the season.
Men’s Track and Field
Winning their first ever Canada West Championship, the men’s track and field team is the third Spartan team listed to make program history this year. The six individual medals and medals in all three relay races bolstered their point scores to the winning team score for the meet.