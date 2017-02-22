Doping in sport is the use of any performance-enhancing drug or substance on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list in order to improve recovery and performance.

This week I had the opportunity to speak with a retired professional athlete, Mitch (*) who had experienced a pervasive doping culture in their sport. Mitch noted it was not uncommon for athletes to talk about what drugs were a part of their training regimen. In describing the attitude surrounding the conversation, Mitch recalled that “they asked [each other] ‘what kind of drugs do you take? What kind of food do you eat?’ [Drugs] are just another key performance indicator.” Despite this normalization of a casual posture towards performance-enhancing drugs that the interviewee experienced, they abstained from taking performance-enhancing drugs in their own pursuit of excellence in sport.

“I ebbed and flowed between having peace with it all, to contemplating compromising what I believed in,” Mitch said. “In order to compete with people who are professional, and taking that, you need to train full time and have a lot more access to therapy, travel, and everything that comes with your sport.”

Attitudes about doping in sport have shifted, but there’s no doubt that it is still a problem in sport today. What is your initial reaction when you hear about professional athletes who have been caught using performance-enhancing drugs? Is it disappointment in their lack of integrity? Or dismay that they weren’t able to avoid getting caught?

For myself, and for many athletes and sports fans, it is the former: it is encouraging to see athletes doing well through their own hard work and talent. Though it is not expected that every athlete is “clean,” it is still hoped that sports heroes have the integrity to just say no and train without the use of performance-enhancing drugs. This is true especially when it comes to athletes from favourite teams or from one’s own country—and a huge amount of national pride is tied up in a nation’s accomplishments in sports. During international competitions, whole countries become emotionally invested in how one team of the nation’s best athletes performs in a given sport.

National pride might have more to do with an athlete’s decision to take performance-enhancing drugs than it might seem. Excellence in sport on the international stage is strongly emphasized in many countries—including Russia. With the International Association of Athletics Federation’s extension of the ban against Russian athletes to no earlier than November 2017, the subject of doping continues to deeply affect not only Russian athletes, but also the entire sporting community. Prior to the Rio 2016 Olympics, the investigations of Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren uncovered a doping scheme that extended into the levels of Russian government through the involvement of the Russian Sports Ministry (who continue to deny their involvement in tampering with athletes’ drug samples).

Since the scandal, Russia’s anti-doping agency has begun to implement change in Russian sport culture by educating young athletes and emphasizing the value of right morality. Athletic gifts and talents should be seen as a blessing and should be treated as such through embracing integrity and truth in sport.

(*) A pseudonym

