By Jarrett Fontaine

Have you ever pictured the scene of a 24-hour bus ride stuffed with handsome grown men and a bus driver named Gerry? If you haven’t, then picture the Spartan Men’s hockey team on our recent trip to Red Deer. The team played two pre-season games, which helped us prepare for the regular season games that were right around the corner. During the trip, the bonds on our team were strengthened through camaraderie, inspiration, and memories made.

Camaraderie

Being a rookie on the Spartans hockey team, I was lucky enough to find a spot on the bus behind one of the most seasoned veterans in the British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL): Lucas Hildebrand. With Lucas being a veteran player and a big voice on our team, it was a good opportunity for me to gain some wisdom. I had 12 hours to strike up a conversation and I definitely wasn’t going to let it pass. The conversation started out along the lines of, “What is it like to play at this level of hockey?” and 10 minutes later had developed to “so as I was saying, my grandmother’s middle name is Rose.” Eventually we knew a lot more about each other and our bond grew stronger. After reflecting on our conversation, I am confident in saying that I am happy to have a guy like Lucas as a friend, teammate, and—more importantly—a mentor.

Inspiration

I had expected this trip to be like the others: drive 12 hours, make memories, battle to win hockey games, reach exhaustion, and drive 12 hours back home. This trip was a little different. I realized that the Spartans have an amazing program and I am fortunate to be a part of it. This realization came during what appeared to be a casual meeting between the team and the coach while discussing our goals to beat the Red Deer team that night. Baret, our coach, talked about the unbreakable bond we must have for our teammates: the seamless love given in sacrificial effort in the bonds we forge for other people. His speech gave me confidence and comfortability in knowing that he loves each member of our team. He made me feel like an asset and big contributor by reminding us that “every piece matters”.

Memories

Any time you get together with a group of guys that share the same love and passion for Hockey as you do, the memories that are shared unfold themselves. The trip was highlighted with “Rookie Idol,” which saw some voices that could quite possibly rival the music majors on campus. As for me, because my voice was not quite pitch perfect, I secured myself a last-place finish. Above all, I had an amazing experience and grew closer to my friends/teammates. Over one weekend and 24 hours of driving, we became a better hockey team.

