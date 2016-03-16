by Bailey Broadbent

A major shift is currently underway in how the world watches live sports. For most sports, the skill of athletes used to bring fans together. People were drawn to sports because of the beauty of individual skill possessed by those athletes. However, for many fans today, paying money to simply watch a sport no longer suffices.

Although the success of a team, overall history of the sport, and the character of the venue still play fairly large roles, they are no longer the selling points. The line between live sports and watching at home has never before been more blurred, which in turn has given fans less incentive to actually experience the sport live.

It is this problem that has forced more sports organizations to focus on providing an overall experience for their fans from start to finish, with new age technology and fan interaction now improving “the beauty of sport.”

Sports fans across the globe are experiencing the next level of sports entertainment every day as a result of both overall stadium aesthetics and atmosphere. New sports facilities and stadiums continue to be constructed at tremendous rate. One example of this is the most recent proposal coming out of Los Angeles in the form of a $2.6 billion sports complex to serve as a home for their newly relocated NFL franchise, the LA Rams.

In his article, “ISportConnect.com,” Richard Breslin, who oversaw the design of Sydney Olympic stadium at the Summer Olympics in 2000, shared his opinions on the ever growing fan experience that continues to rise in popularity. He wrote, “Taking [sports fans] beyond being a spectator, we make fans active participants in shaping their social experience. The desire for connectivity is perhaps the most basic aspect of the human spirit.” As great as this technological craze sounds, this “beauty” phenomenon is a double edged sword for both sports fans and owners alike.

The New York Islanders of the NHL, who played their first 43 years within the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, were in dire need of a new facility in 2012. The once beautiful, state-of-the-art stadium in the 1970’s had become outdated, minimally meeting the league requirements for a technological sound environment for its fans. Thus, without city approval in funds for a new stadium, owner Charles Wang was forced to move the team across the state to Brooklyn.

Overall, the beauty of sport has been taken to whole new heights, with fan experience becoming the new focus. A “good game” was once defined by how a particular individual or team played that particular match. But today, that definition has slowly become realized through the overall atmosphere of the game, by how fans react to the product being displayed, and ultimately, how much money ends up in the owners’ pockets.

