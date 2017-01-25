By Bailey Broadbent

“There’s always next year.”

If you’re a sports fan like I am, you’re probably used to hearing that phrase a little too often. I can definitely say I hear it quite often around my house.

Being a hardcore Vancouver Canucks fan, I’ve had my fair share of tough days. If you haven’t been following NHL hockey at all this year, the Canucks have been one of the most mediocre teams in recent memory. Just over halfway into the season, the team has won one game more than they’ve lost. They’re not good enough to rep a jersey around campus, but they’re not quite bad enough to throw in the towel and give up watching completely.

If you’re not a Canucks fan, I hope you haven’t quit reading–I won’t talk about mediocrity for too much longer, I just have to get my point across.

You see, if you asked me three months ago how I thought Canucks nation would perform this season, I definitely would have bit my lip and told you they were going to win it all this year. However, this hockey season is looking like the 47th in a row that the Canucks go without a championship. It’s pretty depressing when you mull it over, but that’s the nice way of saying they have never won anything. Your favorite sports team might be faring similarly this year, but at least you have a head start in looking forward to next season!

I, like most sports fans, usually put a little too much faith in my favourite team. Being optimistic is not a crime and dreaming big is not unheard of, but it does usually set one up for disappointment or failure. The best part about failure though, is that you can look forward to the next try. Sure, your favourite team might be extremely mediocre like mine, or just completely awful, but once they do hit rock bottom you can have some closure and look forward to the beginning of next season.

The beginning of a season signifies the turning over of a new leaf, and even if your championship aspirations are as slim as a sheet of paper, you still have every right to dream big. There’s always room for optimism.

Now, here’s my message to all those lucky fans whose favourite teams are trending towards championship-ville this year. I have got a couple tips on proper etiquette. Be nice to the struggling fans out there, because you could just as easily be one of us. Be humble if your team has been able to find the success we all desire. And finally, cheer for the sport and not just your team. Because remember, as that famous movie once said, “We’re all in this together!”

