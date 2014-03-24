It was a sad day to be a Canucks fan on the eve of trade deadline day as Roberto Luongo was traded to the Florida Panthers. This marks the end of an era for Vancouver. In his eight seasons with the Canucks, Luongo established himself as the best goaltender the franchise has ever had. Luongo’s time in Vancouver was a rollercoaster. He was held up as the most popular and valuable player on his team, only to have it all come crashing down at the end. No longer the go-to goalie of the franchise, Luongo’s relationship with Canucks management was damaged beyond repair by the mishandling of his career.

It all began in 2006, when then Canucks general manager Dave Nonis announced that Vancouver had acquired Luongo from the Panthers as part of a deal involving Todd Bertuzzi. Luongo’s initial reaction was not what the Canucks faithful hoped for. In a television interview, Luongo stated that he was surprised he was not able to sign a contract extension with the Panthers and called the situation “unfortunate.” Fortunately, Luongo showed up to Canucks training camp in a brand new environment as fans looked on in excitement; the Luongo era was born.

From 2006-2009, Luongo gained respect as an elite goalie for the Canucks. Fans began to believe that Vancouver was not a goalie graveyard after all as Luongo got his run with the Canucks off to a promising start. He led a then slightly above average Canucks team to the playoffs as the third seed in 2007. The Canucks defeated the Dallas Stars in the first round but suffered a second round defeat to the Anaheim Ducks. Unfortunately, Luongo was caught not paying attention to the play; the puck snuck past him in overtime against the Ducks, knocking him, and the Canucks, out of contention. The following year in 2008, the Canucks did not make the playoffs.

The Luongo bandwagon wheels started to come loose in 2009 as the Canucks faced the rising Chicago Blackhawks in the second round. Luongo and the Canucks fell to the Blackhawks in six games. For Luongo, it was a sour ending when he allowed seven goals in game six. Fans became frustrated with Luongo, and gave him the new nickname “7uongo,” a simple reminder of his failure during that sixth game. Despite the negativity towards Luongo, Mike Gillis signed him to a 12-year, $64-million contract extension, which Luongo would soon regret.

Fast forward to 2011. The Canucks finally defeated the dreaded Chicago Blackhawks and went on to reach the Stanley Cup finals. Luongo was once again beloved by the fans; he had led the team to compete for the “holy grail” of hockey. Unfortunately, he got that far only to have everything fall apart once again. After leading the series 3-2, the Canucks lost games six and seven to falling just short of hoisting the cup. During the series, Luongo was pulled in games four and five. This caused much of the blame for the lost series to be put on the Nucks goalie. Not only was it a big loss for the franchise, but also the beginning of what was to become one of the biggest soap operas in NHL history.

Luongo started to show signs that he wanted out of Vancouver. Cory Schneider had appeared to take over the role as the starter for the Canucks during the 2012 playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings, in which they were knocked out. However, during the following offseason, Gillis was unable to move his massive contract, therefore having to keep Luongo for the following season.

In 2013, attempts were made once again to move Luongo’s contract but to no avail. Luongo admitted that his “contract sucks” and that he would drop it if he could. Finally, during the 2013 NHL entry draft, Gillis decided to pull the unthinkable and move Cory Schneider to the New Jersey Devils, leaving Luongo to remain a Canuck for yet another season. Dissatisfied yet humble, Luongo showed up to every game and did his best. But the scars from his mistreatment from the Canucks management were just too much.

Much to his surprise, Luongo was traded back to the Florida Panthers last week. With a look of shock and satisfaction, Luongo recounted all the positive times he had in Vancouver, including the 2011 Stanley Cup run. In Florida, Luongo feels more at home; he spends his offseason there with his family. For Canucks fans, it hurts that it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but Canucks fans can be happy for Luongo, as his time in Vancouver was certainly mismanaged by the organization. Luongo deserves better and he is finally free.

