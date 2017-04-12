Today was a good day.
To be quite honest, it was a very stressful day. I had very little sleep last night; today I had a major presentation, a work shift, and a meeting—but I skipped something that happens almost daily. I have not had a headache today.
I got my first concussion six years ago playing hockey, my sport of choice. If you ask me how I got it I could tell you the story, but it is only what people who were there to witness have told me. The only thing I remember from that day is waiting in the emergency room, being blessed by the sound of the screaming baby beside me, while I tried to keep my cool with my head exploding. Since then I have daily reminders of that concussion, as well as the one that I had three years later. Some of these painful souvenirs include oversensitivity to light, seeing stars, pounding in my head and, of course, the headaches. Along with all of this I also have migraines on a semi-regular basis—something I never had before the first injury.
Jory Davies, a first year and rookie on the TWU Bombers hockey team, suffered a concussion in the fall and was forced to miss the last month and a half of the first semester. It is no secret that those weeks are the busiest time of each semester. However, his professors were very understanding of his situation, and allowed him to finish his assignments and take his exams at his own pace. In spite of his concussion, he came back this semester taking nine courses (nine!) but was thankful for the grace that his professors had for him in the first semester. Being able to rest without the added stress of schoolwork or the necessity of retaking a full semester really helped him heal.